Kim Kardashian Wasn’t On The Cover Of Drake’s Single “Search & Rescue,” Mystery Woman ID’ed

Drake announced his new single “Search & Rescue” on Thursday (April 6) and delivered it just hours later. Ahead of its release, fans were certain Kim Kardashian was the woman featured in the single art. But, it turns out that isn’t the case. Some eagle-eyed sleuths determined the woman is actually OVO Sound-approved singer Lilah.

“Search & Rescue” is the same song he previewed at the Dreamville Festival on April 2, which included snippets of her Kardashian discussing her divorce from Kanye West in an episode of The Kardashians.

“I didn’t come this far, just to come this far and not be happy,” Kardashian says to mother Kris Jenner on their reality show. “OK, that’s fair,” Jenner replies. Kardashian then says, “Yep, I saw it on the internet.”

Drake continues crooning about being a rich superstar unable to find love. He sings, “I need someone to be patient with me/ Someone to get money with, not take it from me/ Look, they don’t even need to be as famous as me/ I don’t think I’ll meet them at the places I be.”

Drake’s Father Dennis Graham assured fans in an Instagram comment that “it’s just a song” and he’s “not trolling” West. But West might see it another wife. Surprisingly, he’s remained quiet.

The song marks Drake’s first release this year. It’s possible he’ll drop a full album before he embarks on the It’s All a Blur Tour in June.