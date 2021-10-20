Kim Kardashian Pays Ye Another $3 Million For Furniture In Their Home

Kim Kardashian just gave Ye $3 million bucks for the furniture inside of their Los Angeles home as their divorce continues!

Kim Kardashian has given Ye $3 million for the contents of their home.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star has agreed to buy the Los Angeles abode from her estranged husband, with $20 million – the same as the original outlay on the property – going to Ye for the building and the additional sum for “all finishings, furniture, fixtures, appliances’ collectibles, silver and art currently located in said Residence.”

According to documents filed to the Los Angeles Superior Court last week, the house was appraised by an independent expert in June 2020.

Kim and Ye – who have children North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and two-year-old Psalm together – bought the house in 2014 and worked extensively with architect Axel Vervoordt to create their dream, all-white, family home.

After living with the 40-year-old beauty’s mom, Kris Jenner, during the renovations, the family finally moved into the property in December 2017.

Four months later, Kris revealed the value of the abode had skyrocketed from the $20 million the pair had paid for it to a staggering $60 million.

Despite the purchase, Ye – won’t be left homeless. Last month, it was claimed he’d splashed out 57 million on a beachfront property in Malibu.

The 44-year-old rapper has also put his ranch in Cody, Wyoming, up for sale for $11 million.