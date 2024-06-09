Kim Porter’s Vietnam Vet Dad Compares Diddy’s Actions To War Brutality

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sean “Diddy” Combs faces renewed scrutiny after a video allegedly showing him assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016 resurfaced.

The footage prompted public outrage and calls for accountability from the celebrated music mogul, who ended up issuing an awkward apology lambasted by people worldwide.

The latest tongue-lashing comes from Jake Porter, the father of Diddy’s late ex-girlfriend, Kim Porter.

“I was disgusted by that video,” Jake Porter told Rolling Stone. “I wouldn’t treat my enemy like that.”

The incident has left Porter deeply disturbed and reflective. He drew from his own harrowing experience as a war veteran.

“I was in Vietnam, and I wouldn’t do that to my enemy,” Porter said.

While Porter never saw Diddy physically harming his daughter, the video has led him to question the very nature of their relationship.

“I didn’t know he could stoop that low,” he admitted. “I wouldn’t even do a dog like that.”

Porter’s view of Diddy has shifted dramatically after watching the footage. He questioned Diddy’s grasp on love.

“Kim’s love was legitimate. Puffy’s love, I don’t know what he calls it…I really don’t think he has any idea what love is.”

Jake Porter’s primary concern remained the well-being of the children Kim and Diddy share, twin daughters Jesse and D’Lila.

“For the sake of Kim’s children and all those involved, let’s hope this leads to positive change,” he concluded.

Diddy’s empire has crumbled since Cassie filed her original lawsuit against him in November 2023.

Since then, seven women have come forward accusing abuse and multiple employees of leveled harassment claims at him.

In an ongoing criminal investigation, Homeland Security agents raided his homes in Los Angeles and New York.

He has also seen his business empire crumble. He stepped down and sold his shares in REVOLT and his DeLeon tequila brand.

Most recently, Diddy was stripped of his honorary degree from Howard University, which also returned his $1 million donation.