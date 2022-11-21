King Combs Celebrates Scoring His First No. 1 Song With “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Success in the music business seems to run in the family for the Combs household. After Bad Boy Entertainment founder Sean “Diddy” Combs achieved a Hall of Fame-level career, his son Christian Casey Combs (aka King Combs) is now rising in the industry as well.

King Combs released “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” with Florida-bred rapper Kodak Black in July. Four months later, the collaboration has risen to #1 on Billboard‘s Mainstream R&B Hip-Hop Airplay chart.

The “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” single is the first No. 1 on any Billboard chart in Christian’s career. Kodak Black now has two Mainstream R&B Hip-Hop Airplay chart-toppers following the 13-week reign of his “Super Gremlin” track.

“Locking in my first #1 record is crazy. A lot of blood, sweat, and tears went into getting this record to where it is, we’re finally here and we can’t stop now!” says King Combs. The Hip Hop scion plans to release a remix version in the near future.

King Combs drew inspiration for “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” from the classic 1996 collaboration “Crush on You” by Bad Boy affiliates Lil Kim and Lil Cease. Back in July, King Combs gave Kodak Black an official Bad Boy chain as a gift for helping “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” become a hit.

A new project from King Combs is expected to arrive in early 2023. His 2019 EP, Cyncerely, C3, featured Jeremih, City Girls, Tee Grizzley, Ty Dolla $ign, and more artists. In addition to releasing his own music, Christian also appeared on songs by Pop Smoke and Teyana Taylor.