Kodak Black Receives Bad Boy Chain From Diddy’s Son King Combs

Kodak Black is the new owner of a Bad Boy chain.
Diddy’s son King Combs presented Kodak Black with a Bad Boy chain to celebrate their “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” collaboration. King Combs posted a clip of his gift-giving on Instagram.
“Had to bless my brother with the official Bad Boy chain!” King Combs wrote in the video’s caption. “Welcome to the family! @KodakBlack THANK YOU for locking in and making this hit with me! #CantStopWontStop out now on all platforms! @eliantte.”
King Combs released his Kodak Black-assisted single “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” on July 22. The song uses the same sample as Lil’ Kim’s “Crush on You.”
Last month, Kodak Black got some good news when a judge confirmed the rapper didn’t require GPS monitoring while out on bail. The Atlantic Records artist was mistakenly saddled with a monitoring device by a probation officer.
Kodak Black was released on bond following a drug arrest in July. He was charged with trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance.
The controversial artist claimed his latest arrest was an example of harassment. He threatened to sue police in a series of Twitter posts, lashing out about his frequent run-ins with the law.