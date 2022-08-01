Kodak Black Receives Bad Boy Chain From Diddy’s Son King Combs

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Diddy’s son King Combs teamed up with Kodak Black for a single titled “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop,” which dropped in July.

Kodak Black is the new owner of a Bad Boy chain.

Diddy’s son King Combs presented Kodak Black with a Bad Boy chain to celebrate their “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” collaboration. King Combs posted a clip of his gift-giving on Instagram.

“Had to bless my brother with the official Bad Boy chain!” King Combs wrote in the video’s caption. “Welcome to the family! @KodakBlack THANK YOU for locking in and making this hit with me! #CantStopWontStop out now on all platforms! @eliantte.”

King Combs released his Kodak Black-assisted single “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” on July 22. The song uses the same sample as Lil’ Kim’s “Crush on You.”

Last month, Kodak Black got some good news when a judge confirmed the rapper didn’t require GPS monitoring while out on bail. The Atlantic Records artist was mistakenly saddled with a monitoring device by a probation officer.

Kodak Black was released on bond following a drug arrest in July. He was charged with trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance.

The controversial artist claimed his latest arrest was an example of harassment. He threatened to sue police in a series of Twitter posts, lashing out about his frequent run-ins with the law.