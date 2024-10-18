King Harris Breaks Silence Following Arrest In Georgia 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

King Harris also responded to the viral reaction to his mugshot after he was trolled online following his arrest earlier this week.

King Harris is assuring his fans that he’s okay following his arrest earlier this week after almost crashing into a cop car.

The 19-year-old son of T.I. and Tiny Harris had an outstanding warrant in Pickens County over his 2022 traffic violation charges. Following his arrest, King Harris was sent to Dekalb County Jail but was released to Pickens County on Tuesday (October 16).

On Thursday (October 18), King Harris posted a video on Instagram letting his fans know he was released. Judging from his reaction, his notifications have been blowing up.

“I’m a free man. Stop g######, I’m not locked up,” he announced. “I was, but I’m back. I’m straight.”

He also seemingly addressed the viral reaction to his mugshot in another video. Social media users cracked jokes, comparing him to Ice Spice and even Sesame Street characters Bert and Ernie.

King Harris was arrested in Georgia on a failure to appear warrant.



He was pulled over and when officers checked his records, they found a warrant and took him into custody. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/2uz5DE5uCo — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) October 17, 2024

“Bro Looking like garlic knot,” one person shared on X (Twitter). “ATL Ice spice bout to learn some hard lessons, TI warned his ahh,” added another.

“When I be looking f##### up, it’s ‘cuz I’m allergic to my dogs,” he explained on Instagram. “Look how f##### up my allergies is, man. I’ve got dogs that’s hairy as f###, I got huskies. And I’m allergic. F###### myself up.”

King Harris was reportedly arrested in Dunwoody, Georgia, after nearly crashing his BMW into a police cruiser. The outstanding warrant was for failure to appear in court to face charges of speeding, driving a vehicle with a suspended license, and operating under the influence of drugs from an arrest in August 2022.

Meanwhile, King Harris is preparing to welcome his first child. The rapper is expecting a son with girlfriend J’Nijah “Nana” Epps.