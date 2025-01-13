King Harris Claims Baby Mama Doesn’t Mind Him Dating Other Women

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

King Harris says he doesn’t have a “problematic” baby mama and claims she doesn’t care that he dates other women.

King Harris is issuing a PSA to the ladies, assuring them that although he’s just had a son, his baby mama has no problem with him spending time with other women.

The son of T.I. and Tiny Harris became a first-time father last November, welcoming a little boy, King Jr., with his apparent partner J’Nijah “Nana” Epps.

However, King isn’t ready for an exclusive relationship, and it appears Epps is on board. On Sunday night (January 12), the rapper took to Instagram to set the record straight.

“Just know my baby mama don’t care,” King told his followers, warning there’s no point trying to contact Epps to “get one over” on him.

“It’s not nothing special,” he said of the women he’s talking to. “We just kicking s### and having [a] good time. You know what I’m saying. My baby mama don’t mind, so you can’t try to be, like, extra messy.”

He continued, explaining that he was “not a bad baby daddy,” and so gets extra privileges.

King then went off on a fan who disagreed with his take.

“I ain’t got no baby mama problems,” he replied. “My baby mama is one of the most playa baby mamas known to mankind. So, b#### what the f### is you talking ‘bout?”

He added, “Man, beat it. Don’t try to talk to me like I’m one of them lame-ass baby daddies that get yelled on and beat on when they come in they house. No, that’s not me. We got s### running very smooth over here. No problems.”

Fans Question King Harris’s Open Relationship

His remarks caused a stir online, with fans stating, “She definitely doin the same,” and “This not a flex, she don’t care cuz she don’t really like you.”

Others suggested it was “Learned behavior,” arguing King Harris was copying father T.I.’s actions.

“Welp…Didn’t he see his daddy do this to his mom constantly and she accepted it?” one person said. “So this is normal behavior and as long as the baby mother is taken care of and the child is she probably is cool with it cause her financial needs are met. It is what it is.”