King Yella Begs For Cocaine, Admits Addiction & Asks For Help In Disturbing Rant 

King Yella repeatedly asked his followers to hook him up with some cocaine, admitting he loves the drug and needs help.

King Yella admitted to being high on cocaine while on livestream, claiming he’s hooked on the drug.

Earlier this week, the Chicago-bred rapper hopped on his YouTube channel for a live chat with fans. After talking for over an hour, Yella revealed his nose was dripping.

“I been doing too much cocaine,” he confessed before adding, “I go to stop that s###. Cocaine been f###### me up. It’s a good drug though.”

After pulling bizarre faces and asking his followers if they’ve got any cocaine, he began chanting, “I’m a cokehead. I’m a f###### cokehead,” repeating his request for some coke.

Nonetheless, concerned followers pushed back in the live chat. “Don’t act like I’m the only one that do cocaine,” he responded. “I’m finna be doing this s### everyday.”

King Yella then imitated snorting cocaine before asking his followers to do the drug with him. “Ain’t nothing wrong with cocaine,” he continued. “I love cocaine, that s### be having me blitzed.”

He also questioned the difference between him taking cocaine and others using lean or smoking weed. After pushing his face close to the camera so viewers could see up his nostrils, he continued.

“I’m on coke right now,” King Yella declared. “I’m coke, I’m a f###### cokehead. So what?”

He continued asking his followers for the drug and said he wanted to try the “pink” version.

On Tuesday (August 20), King Yella clipped a snippet of his coke rant, posting it on Instagram with a request for help.

“I need help lately I been off cocaine do y’all have some,” he captioned the since-deleted post. “Get me some help because that drug feel so great to me I feel like Superman off it.”

Checkout the video below. King Yella begins his unhinged cocaine rant around the 1:07 mark.