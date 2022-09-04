Kodak Black Blasts Jay-Z’s Made In America & Roc Nation After Being Blocked From Performing  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kodak Black called out Jay-Z and Made In America festival organizers after he arrived late and was not allowed to perform.

Kodak Black was left stunned after he was blocked from performing at Made In America Festival in Philadelphia on Saturday (Sept. 3) after he turned up late.

The “Super Gremlin” hitmaker was due on the Liberty Stage at 6:15 p.m. in between performances from JID, who was due an hour earlier and Lil Uzi Vert, scheduled to perform at 8:45 p.m.

However, Kodak called out festival organizers claiming they don’t care about their fans, otherwise they would have allowed him to perform late. He shared his thoughts on Made In America via his Instagram Stories.

“Made In America, I don’t know what’s going on” Kodak Black began before saying it’s the first show he’s ever been “a little late to” and can’t perform or get paid. He called on “Jay-Z or whoever running that s###,” to “do better.”

He later followed up with a message stating, “Made in America some b#######,” on his IG Stories. “If da artist pull up late they keepin yall money even tho the people paid for they tickets.

According to Kodak Black, event staff should have allowed him to play despite his late arrival. He claimed organizers were happy to cancel his set because he was not paid in advance to perform.

“They don’t care about fitting the artist on stage to accommodate the fans!!! First show ever that don’t sent a n#### the half front end deposit!!! That’s why they don’t care to make the show go on!!! I pulled up tho,” he stated before adding, “F### em & f### dat tour too!”

Kodak Black finished with a dig at MAC Agency and Live Nation. Check out his comments below.