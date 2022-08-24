Kodak Black Donates $50,000 Worth Of Water To Haiti

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Atlantic recording artist wants to help end the violence in the Caribbean country.

American rapper Kodak Black wants to help his familial homeland of Haiti. Black views the contribution as a step to hopefully counteract the gang violence taking place on the island.

According to TMZ, Kodak Black will donate $50,000 worth of water to the Caribbean nation. Black’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, confirmed the significant aid for the country.

The Florida-born entertainer is reportedly behind shipping the alkaline water bottles labeled “LAST to Haiti. The name is supposedly inspired by Black wanting this to be the last time Haiti goes without water.

Kodak Black and his team are said to be working with Haitian government officials to make sure the water gets to the intended destinations. This comes after Black previously offered supplies to the country’s orphanages and food banks.

Last month, law enforcement authorities in Broward County, Florida arrested Kodak Black for drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance. Florida Highway Patrol detained the 25-year-old entertainer after a traffic stop.

Attorney Bradford Cohen claimed a doctor prescribed the oxycodone found in his client’s vehicle. Following the news of his arrest breaking in July, Black suggested racism played a role in his latest run-in with the law.

Kodak Black released his fourth studio album, Back for Everything, in February. The project features a guest appearance by Chicago rhymer Lil Durk. Back for Everything debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart by earning 60,000 first-week units.