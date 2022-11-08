Kodak Black & Desiigner Respond To 21 Savage’s Verzuz Claims

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

21 Savage said he could beat any fellow members of the 2016 XXL Freshman class (such as Kodak Black and Desiigner) in a Verzuz battle.

Kodak Black and Desiigner took notice of 21 Savage’s comments about the 2016 XXL Freshman class.

During a conversation on Clubhouse, 21 Savage claimed he can beat anyone in the 2016 class in a Verzuz battle. The class featured 21 Savage, Anderson .Paak, Dave East, Denzel Curry, Desiigner, G Herbo, Kodak Black, Lil Dicky, Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Yachty.

“Nobody from that Freshman cover [can] beat me in no Verzuz,” 21 Savage said on Clubhouse.

Kodak Black reacted to 21 Savage’s remarks in an Instagram Live session.

“I admire yo confidence though and s###,” Kodak Black said. “That’s how you should feel. I’ma always put myself first over any n#### any day too. But that’s cap … You know you cap! Nah boy, that s### cap.”

Desiigner also took to social media to share his thoughts on 21 Savage’s boasting.

“Why you talking like that?” Desiigner asked. “You 21. [I] went platinum 20 times. I’m just chilling right now. I ain’t even dropping nothing right now. I quit rap for a minute. Stop playing.”

Desiigner hasn’t dropped a project in years and suggested he’s done with rap following Takeoff’s death. Kodak Black just released his Kutthroat Bill Vol. 1 album on October 28, and last week, 21 Savage teamed up with Drake for a collab album titled Her Loss.