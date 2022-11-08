Kodak Black & Desiigner Respond To 21 Savage’s Verzuz Claims

Kodak Black and Desiigner took notice of 21 Savage’s comments about the 2016 XXL Freshman class.
During a conversation on Clubhouse, 21 Savage claimed he can beat anyone in the 2016 class in a Verzuz battle. The class featured 21 Savage, Anderson .Paak, Dave East, Denzel Curry, Desiigner, G Herbo, Kodak Black, Lil Dicky, Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Yachty.
“Nobody from that Freshman cover [can] beat me in no Verzuz,” 21 Savage said on Clubhouse.
Kodak Black reacted to 21 Savage’s remarks in an Instagram Live session.
“I admire yo confidence though and s###,” Kodak Black said. “That’s how you should feel. I’ma always put myself first over any n#### any day too. But that’s cap … You know you cap! Nah boy, that s### cap.”
Desiigner also took to social media to share his thoughts on 21 Savage’s boasting.
“Why you talking like that?” Desiigner asked. “You 21. [I] went platinum 20 times. I’m just chilling right now. I ain’t even dropping nothing right now. I quit rap for a minute. Stop playing.”
Desiigner hasn’t dropped a project in years and suggested he’s done with rap following Takeoff’s death. Kodak Black just released his Kutthroat Bill Vol. 1 album on October 28, and last week, 21 Savage teamed up with Drake for a collab album titled Her Loss.