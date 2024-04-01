Kodak Black Reacts To GloRilla Rapping About Her Throat Skills: “Show Me!”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The southerner previously shot his shot at the “Tomorrow 2” hitmaker.

GloRilla recently linked up with Florida rapper BossMan Dlow for a new version of his “Finesse” song. Fellow Floridian Kodak Black appreciated Big Glo’s lyrics on the collaboration.

“I can make my throat stretch, I can make a mess,” GloRilla raps on the remix for BossMan Dlow’s “Finesse” track. That line sparked an excited response from Kodak Black during a livestream.

The Pompano Beach, Florida native reacted to GloRilla’s bars by saying, “B#### say she could make her throat stretch. B####, show me! F### you talking about!? How far?”

Kodak Black has a history of vocalizing his affection for GloRilla. In 2022, the “Tunnel Vision” performer jumped into GloRilla’s Instagram Live comment section to publicly shoot his shot at the Memphis, Tennessee-bred rapstress.

“You prolly aint my girl today but that’s why I love tomorrow,” Kodak Black wrote at the time. He borrowed his digital pickup line from GloRilla’s Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 hit “Tomorrow 2” featuring Cardi B.

GloRilla’s contribution to BossMan Dlow’s “Finesse (Remix)” comes after her “Yeah Glo!” single became a Top 40 entry on the Hot 100 chart. The Collective Music Group recording artist will release the EhhThang EhhThang mixtape on Friday (April 5).