Kodak Black Reacts To Cardi B Crediting Him For “Bodak Yellow”

Belcalis “Cardi B” Almánzar made history once again this week. Her 2017 major-label debut single “Bodak Yellow” became the first song by a female rapper to earn Diamond certification from the RIAA.
Many fans, media personalities, and other artists celebrated the Bronx-bred entertainer for achieving such a historic milestone. Kodak Black was one of those people. The Florida rhymer tweeted, “Bodak Yellow Went Diamond Dam Right @iamcardib.”
However, some of Kodak’s followers began slamming Cardi B because “Bodak Yellow” was clearly inspired by Kodak’s “No Flockin” single from 2014. Cardi then responded to a Twitter user who accused her of getting rich by stealing Kodak’s flow.
“[Kodak Black] got credit on the song. WE both getting rich with the song till we die. The song is called ‘Bodak Yellow’ for a reason. You hoes get on this app saying the dumbest s###,” tweeted Cardi, pointing out that the name of the record is a play on her fellow Atlantic recording artist’s stage name.
Forty minutes later, Kodak Black further addressed the success of “Bodak Yellow” and his role in the song’s creation. The 23-year-old Haitian-American quote-tweeted Cardi and simply added, “CardiYak [crossed fingers emoji].”
According to credits presented on Tidal, Dieuson Octave (Kodak Black’s birth name) is listed as one of the co-writers of “Bodak Yellow” along with Cardi B, Pardison Fontaine, and others. Kodak also appeared on an official remix of “Bodak Yellow” where he says, “You know why I f### with Cardi B? Cause they be thinking both of us crazy.”
