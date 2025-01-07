Kodak Black Sparks Fan Concern Again: “I Know A Victim Of Fentanyl When I See One”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Delve into the world of Kodak Black and his music.

Kodak Black is attempting to articulate his artistry and intent within his music.

In a recent livestream that left fans buzzing, Kodak shared a candid explanation of the unique “substance” he pours into his music. The controversial rapper opened up about his approach to crafting lyrics, offering insight into the world behind his chart-topping and polarizing hits such as “Super Gremlin” and more.

“When I’m in the studio, it’s all about energy,” Kodak said. “I don’t just rap, I let everything that’s going on around me get inside my music.”

Kodak Black talks about the stuff he puts in his music. 🎯



pic.twitter.com/wnNVSGJyNR — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) January 6, 2025

Kodak Black emphasized that his music isn’t just a career, it’s a reflection of his life experiences and raw emotions.

“I put my soul in it,” he explained. “I don’t just make songs for the radio. I make songs for the people who need to hear it.”

He then detailed his mantra that music isn’t just about making hits it’s about connecting with his audience on a deep level. In the same breath, he also seemingly admitted to his vices and rumored addictions fueling the mindfulness within his creative process and how he presents the final product.

“Life ain’t always pretty,” he said. “But that’s what I talk about. I’m real about what I go through. I don’t glorify it, but I can’t fake it. People need to know the truth.”

Several users reacted to the clip, suggested that drugs may have not only influenced his past lyrics, but also his current narrative about his pen game.

“I know a victim of fentanyl when I see one,” a Twitter user added before concluding, “Hate to see my son like this,” while another said, “Whoever sold him that fake perc I hope they burn in hell.”

“I can tell whatever this n#### going thru, he alone,” another user wrote in a short remark.

Another user compared Kodak to one of Hip-Hop’s most legendary and troubled rappers, who also tragically passed away at an early age.

“Kodak this generation’s DMX,” the user wrote.

Other fans appeared to simply lose all hope at the sight of the viral video.

“Been defending bruh but nahh dog bro really a crackhead,” the user wrote in a sentence emphatically stamped with a face-palm emoji “Smh obviously around the wrong crowd.”

No matter how troubling the video may be to some fans, it doesn’t change the fact that this type of thing has pretty much become par for the course when it comes to Kodak’s social media footprint in recent months. Last June, Kodak spoke about Percocet addiction and his regrets over the infamous “Super Gremlin” lyric at a show in Los Angeles.

“When I was at my stage, chewing on them Percs, I ain’t gonna say I popped them b######,” he told the crowd. “But when I was at my stage, I was chewing like – bruh, I swear to God and my n#### will vouch – I was chewing 100 Percs a day, man. Average like 40. Average! If I was f###### with them fake s####, bruh, I’d have been dead. Bruh, I say that, I’m explaining myself now. I don’t want y’all to hear that and take that and feel like it’s okay to do that s###, ya feel me?”

He continued, “It’s sad though, bruh, because it’s like that s###—the bar came to mind so quick,” he said. “I’m like, ‘Damn, I don’t wanna say this s###, but I know this b#### gon’ go in.’ But we ain’t gon’ play like that, bruh.”