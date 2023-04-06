Kodak Black Clowns Sleepy Joe Biden In Defense Of His Uncle Trump; Launches “MAGA” Apparel

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The “Super Gremlin” rapper said his friend “ain’t trippin'” over the indictment.

Rapper Kodak Black has spoken out on behalf of his political uncle, Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, Apr. 5, the Florida rapper, who has been very vocal in his support of the 45th president, got on Instagram Live to address the historic indictment and give a character reference regarding his boy.

In a since-deleted post on IG, the rapper said he believes, like many other MAGA Maniacs, there is a conspiracy to get Trump off the radar, saying, “I feel like these people on some other s###. So they know like, they gon’ try to get Trump out the way ’cause Trump a stand-up n##ga, he a real n##ga.”

“He’ll let a b##ch do anything … Trump a real n##ga, man, a soldier,” he said. “It ain’t even about no s### about how he snapped for a n##ga …it ain’t even that.”

Mostly, according to Kodak Black’s logic, it’s because Trump has been rich all of his life.

“You gotta think about it bruh, Trump’s already that n-gga, Trump already had big baggage. I swear to God, luggage,” the chart-topper continued, adding that might be why the former POTUS “ain’t tripping.”

Kodak Black said, “He ain’t tripping on that, he ain’t flagging … They gon’ fake it ’til they make it.”

He believes Trump is going to take all the hate he has been receiving from the prosecution and body the charges and be able to run for president again.

The rapper believes the MAGA maniacs are powerful enough that they will be able to get him back into the White House come the next election.

“They about to let Trump run this s###. All that eight years, four years, and s###,” he said. “By the time the new muthaf##ka get in, there’s so much s### they gon’ try to fix and all that type of s###. Let that man run his course.”

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Kodak Black and Donald Trump have been cool since the former president pardoned him while he was doing a four-year bid in his last days of office.

Kodak also took aim at President Joe Biden, while unveiling his own line of MAGA merchandise. Take a look:

