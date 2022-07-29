Krept Reveals $21 Million “Nala’s Baby” Valuation, Less Than 2 Months After Launch  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Krept launched the children’s hair and skincare brand “Nala’s Baby” with his partner in June this year after concerns for their unborn child.

He may have burst on the scene as one half of iconic duo Krept and Konan in the early 2010s, but the rapper’s latest venture has seen him turn a dream into a booming business, Nala’s Baby – one of the only Black brands in the U.K. children’s hair and skincare sector.

Kept and his former partner Sasha Ellese Gilbert had grave concerns about child skin and hair care products while planning for the arrival of their daughter Nala who was born in June 2020. Before long, they launched Nala’s Baby and promised to change the industry. Their new line has received rave reviews for its dedication to removing harmful ingredients and chemicals from its products.

The South Londoner, who also fronts The Rap Game UK, recently documented his journey during an appearance on entrepreneur Steven Bartlett’s The Diary Of A CEO podcast. Watch the episode below.

Krept Reveals Nala’s Baby Valuation

A trailer for the episode reveals Krept goes in depth during the discussion, recalling his stabbing and the tragic passing of his cousin and fellow U.K. rapper Cadet, who was killed in a 2019 car crash. He also shares that Nala’s Baby has been valued at £17.5 million ($21.3 million) after launching in June this year.

Krept detailed the £17.5 million valuation in a clip and revealed Nala’s Baby has already sold “hundreds of thousands” of products, far exceeding projections. “A week and a half in, we’ve run out of bottles,” he explained, after expecting the supplies to last for three months.

Krept x Sasha’s Nala’s baby company being valued at £17.5 MILLION and selling over 100,000 bottles already. You see when successful rappers become successful business owners, THAT IS GOAT STATUS 🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/Wvqq7grlMT — 🇯🇲🇯🇲TTG Music Connoisseur  (@MusicConnoisseu) July 28, 2022

Last month Krept took to Twitter to share a story from one of his customers. The mother claimed her baby’s eczema was transformed after just two days of using Nala’s baby products. “You cannot make this up,” he noted in the caption, adding, “i could shed a tear Gods work woow 😭🙏🏾 “

You cannot make this up i could shed a tear Gods work woow 😭🙏🏾 @NalasBaby to the world pic.twitter.com/8cWX5usEwP — TALLY (@kreptplaydirty) June 24, 2022

Meanwhile, Krept and Konan return as mentors alongside DJ Target on season four of The Rap Game UK. The series returns to BBC in August with six aspiring rappers facing up to the challenge.