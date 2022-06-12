L..A Rapper MoneyGangVontae Shot And Killed In The Bronx; Cops Seek 5 Suspects

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A Los Angeles rapper named MoneyGangVontae was the victim of more senseless violence in New York after he was killed over his chain.

According to a news report from NBC New York, an L.A.-based rapper was shot and killed in a pharmacy in the Bronx after posting pictures of himself on Instagram during his visit to New York.

The 27-year-old, born Avanti Frowner, became the victim of a fatal shooting after being tracked down to Amazing Pharmacy on Tremont Avenue in the Bronx.

He was viciously attacked by four men until one of them pulled out a firearm and shot Frowner three times, killing him.

One of the four assailants snatched MoneyGangVontae’s chain off of his neck before leaving him dying defenseless on the floor of the drugstore.

MoneyGangVontae was rushed to nearby St. Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead. No motive has been established for the shooting and no arrests have been made.

Frowner has become the latest victim in a string of violent crimes in New York City linked to the drill rap culture.

Last month, Bronx drill rapper DThang Gz was arrested and charged in a 65-count indictment with 33 other alleged gang members.

The gang, known as the River Park Towers gang, named after their River Park Towers neighborhood in the Bronx, were all charged with conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, attempted assault and other violent crimes.