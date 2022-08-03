Lady Leshurr Calls Out Cardi B For Not Crediting Her For 2015 Viral Hit 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Cardi B rapped over the beat of a Lady Leshurr track in 2015 and now the British artist wants her credit for the song.

Cardi B was called out by a British rapper who says the Grammy award winner used the beat and idea from one of her songs without crediting her.

Lady Leshurr, was celebrating the seventh anniversary of the viral hit “Queen’s Speech Ep. 4,” when the controversy began. She replied to a Twitter user who commented “cheap ass weave,” the title of Cardi B’s version of the track, with a statement about the Bronx rapper.

“You mind asking Cardi if she can break me off a likkle change,” wrote Lady Leshurr. “She used my beat/idea before her big break and is now a millionaire and I got paid 0 [pleading face emoji].”

Cardi B Responds To Lady Leshuurr

While Lady Leshurr probably wasn’t expecting Cardi B to respond, she did just that.

“I made like 2 dollars of that song,” the “Hot Sh*t” rapper replied before adding, “you want the other dollar ?”

I made like 2 dollars of that song ….you want the other dollar ? — Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 2, 2022

However, Lady Leshurr said she’s not after money but wants the proper recognition. “😂😂 would b nice but tbh I just wanted my credit,” she penned. “& it’s mad I had to tweet banter 4 a response when I dm u years ago about it. I was cool wen I thought it was just YT cover but it’s on streaming sites as “cheap azz weave” nw & urs comes up b4 mine so yes dollar & credit pls. 💜”

😂😂 would b nice but tbh I just wanted my credit & it’s mad I had to tweet banter 4 a response when I dm u years ago about it. I was cool wen I thought it was just YT cover but it’s on streaming sites as “cheap azz weave” nw & urs comes up b4 mine so yes dollar & credit pls 💜 https://t.co/LsgMyke9rA — #CARMEN 💜💔 (@LadyLeshurr) August 2, 2022

Although it has now been deleted, The Neighborhood Talk grabbed a screenshot of another response from Cardi B to Lady Leshurr. “I don’t find the song on apple but if it’s on any streaming service I will be making sure it’s takin down including YouTube,” She also added, “I will also make sure I send you your dollar.”

Despite Cardi pledging that the song would be removed, it is still available on YouTube and streaming platforms at present. Listen to “Cheap Ass Weave” from Cardi B and Lady Leshurr’s “Queen’s Speech Ep. 4” below.