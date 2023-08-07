Lakeyah Reimagines J-Kwon’s “Tipsy” As “In Da Club” For The “Pixel RePresents” Series

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The QC-backed artist joins Lola Brooke, Flo Milli, Bia, and Doechii on ‘The PixTape EP.’

J-Kwon rose to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with his 2004 hit “Tipsy” off the Hood Hop album. Lakeyah recently recorded her own take on the Trackboyz-produced song.

“In Da Club” by Lakeyah is a reimagined version of J-Kwon’s “Tipsy.” The single is part of the “Pixel RePresents” series from Mass Appeal, Google Pixel, and Sony Music Entertainment’s Certified program.

In addition, “In Da Club” arrives with a BTS video, an interview series, and a social campaign directed by Creator Labs artist Myesha Evon Gardner. Lakeyah’s record also joins songs by other rising female Hip Hop stars on The PixTape EP.

For example, Doechi recreated UGK and OutKast’s “Int’l Players Anthem (I Choose You)” as Universal Swamp Anthem” for “Pixel RePresents.” UGK member Bun B saluted the TDE rapper for her remake.

The PixTape EP also contains “Blind Em” by Lola Brooke, “B.T.W.” by Flo Milli,” and “Raise Me” by Bia. Lakeyah’s “In Da Club” is the final single from the 10-track project. Veteran radio personalities Angie Martinez and DJ Diamond Kuts contributed to The PixTape EP as well.

Milwaukee-raised recording artist Lakeyah reportedly signed to Atlanta-based label Quality Control Music in 2020. She dropped the In Due Time mixtape in April 2021. In June of that year, XXL named her a member of the 2021 Freshman Class.