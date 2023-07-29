Doechii Reimagines UGK’s “Int’l Players Anthem” As “Universal Swamp Anthem”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The TDE artist pays homage to Pimp C, Bun B, Big Boi, and André 3000.

“Int’l Players Anthem (I Choose You)” by UGK featuring OutKast is a bona fide Hip Hop classic. Rising Tampa rapper Doechii channeled the energy of the Underground Kingz track for her new record titled “Universal Swamp Anthem.”

Doechii’s reimagining of “Int’l Players Anthem” as “Universal Swamp Anthem” is part of the “Pixel RePresents” series. Mass Appeal partnered with Google Pixel and Sony Music Entertainment’s Certified for the program.

“Pixel RePresents” honors Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary by elevating women in the culture. Additional modern-day female rappers – such as Lola Brooke, Flo Milli, and BIA – also recreated popular tunes from past eras.

Doechii’s “Universal Swamp Anthem” is the fourth single off the upcoming Pix Tape EP which drops in August. Each track on the project comes with original artwork photographed on a Google Pixel 7 Pro.

Previously, Doechii scored a Billboard Hot 100 entry with “What It Is (Block Boy)” featuring Kodak Black. The she/her/black b*tch EP creator received the Rising Star Award at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music ceremony. She also earned a Best New Artist nomination at the 2023 BET Awards.

The Recording Academy nominated UGK and OutKast’s “Int’l Players Anthem” for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group at 2008’s 50th Annual Grammy Awards. Plus, the DJ Paul and Juicy J-produced collaboration’s music video won Video Of The Year at the 8th BET Awards in 2008.