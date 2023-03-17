TDE’s Doechii Embraces “Pop Vibes” For “What It Is (Block Boy)” Featuring Kodak Black

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The song borrows from “No Scrubs” by TLC and “Some Cut” by Trillville.

Rising star Doechii has released her first new single of 2023. “What It Is (Block Boy)” featuring Florida-bred rapper Kodak Black arrived on Friday, March 17.

“This song is a fusion of nostalgia and pop vibes,” says Doechii about the “What It Is (Block Boy)” track. “I feel like I’m showing off a side of my vocal range with this one that my fans haven’t really seen yet.”

The 24-year-old recording artist continues, “I love using the old samples of ‘No Scrubs’ and ‘Some Cut’ to mix in some playful energy as well.” TLC released “No Scrubs” in 1999. Trillville’s “Some Cut” came out in 2004.

Doechii Explains Taking Ownership Of Being Called A “Black B####”

In August 2022, Doechii dropped the she/her/black b#### EP via Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records. The 5-track project includes the “Persuasive” collaboration with fellow TDE performer SZA.

“Many times I’ve been referred to as a ‘b####’ as a way to gaslight me out of certain spaces, something I think many people can relate to in one way or another,” stated Doechii last year. “Lots of people will call you various names for doing something differently.”

She added, “So I decided to take ownership of the ‘black b####’ and title my EP she/her/black b*tch and reclaim that m############ power. So if you’ve ever been put down for being yourself, just remember you’re powerful and unapologetic- these songs are for you.”

Former President Barack Obama Is A Fan Of Doechii’s “Persuasive”

Doechii recently received the Rising Star Award at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards. Previous winners include Lady Gaga, Jazmine Sullivan, Nicki Minaj, Janelle Monáe, Ariana Grande, and Chloe x Halle.

In addition, Doechii’s “Persuasive” earned a Push Performance of the Year nomination at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Seventeen took home the trophy for “Rock With You.” The other nominees were Griff, Remi Wolf, Nessa Barrett, Mae Muller, Gayle, Shenseea, Omar Apollo, Wet Leg, and Muni Long.

Former United States President Barack Obama also listed “Persuasive” on his 2022 Summer Playlist. Plus, Doechii made XXL magazine’s Freshman Class cover for 2022. The Tampa native joined SoFaygo, KayCyy, and Saucy Santana for the Freshman Cypher.