Las Vegas Presents Usher With A Key To The City [VIDEO]

Is Usher Raymond IV the new king of Sin City? The R&B/Pop legend put on what many music fans considered a must-see show in Las Vegas with his My Way The Vegas Residency at Park MGM.

Las Vegas celebrated Usher for his contributions to the Nevada locale by presenting the musician with an honorary award. In addition, the date of October 17 is now dedicated to the 45-year-old entertainer from Atlanta, Georgia.

The verified City of Las Vegas Instagram account posted, “We honored @usher by giving him the key to the city and proclaiming Oct. 17 as Usher Raymond Day! 🗝️ The Grammy-award-winning global superstar will headline the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024. 🏈 #USHER first started his Las Vegas residency in 2021.”

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman and Ward 5 Councilman Cedric Crear joined Usher at the October 17th Key to the City ceremony. The nearly 30-minute event included the Lovers & Friends Festival founder speaking to the audience in attendance.

“I just want to continue to be an amazing contribution to your amazing city. I do see opportunity here, and the belief that everything that’s in my mind and that I’ve dreamed of is coming to life as a result of the city. So thank you,” Usher stated.

Usher will return to Las Vegas on February 11, 2024, to perform at the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show. In addition, the 8-time Grammy Award winner plans to release his ninth studio album, Coming Home, on the same day as the NFL’s Big Game.