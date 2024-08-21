Latto Accuses Her Father Of Stealing & Spreading Illuminati Rumors

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Latto exposed personal problems with her dad after watching a touching video about another father and daughter.

Latto called out her dad Shayne in an Instagram Stories post on Wednesday (August 21). The RCA Records artist disclosed her family issues in reaction to a sweet father-daughter video involving a pilot.

“Awww my dad steals from me & tell everyone im in the Illuminati,” Latto wrote with several laughing emojis.

Longtime fans of Latto may remember her dad from Jermaine Dupri’s reality competition series The Rap Game. Latto won the show’s first season.

Last year, Latto revealed she wasn’t on good terms with her father on her Apple Music show 777 Radio. She discussed her career’s impact on her family in a conversation with her sister Brooklyn Nikole.

“They seen us on The Rap Game, whatever,” Latto said. “They don’t know how much this career path affects family as well. Like funny s### aside, I haven’t necessarily spoken to my daddy in probably like two years. Probably like two years now … It’s another level, another layer to the industry. ‘Cause people don’t really understand or speak on the fact that this affects everyone around you. It changes the relationships of everyone around you.”

Latto released her latest album Sugar Honey Iced Tea on August 9. The project debuted at No. 15 on the Billboard 200.