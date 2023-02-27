Latto Calls ‘No Jumper’ Host Adam22 A “Hoe”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“Big Energy” rapper Latto did not hold back when responding to the No Jumper Twitter account. Overnight, the Georgia native fired back at the Adam22-hosted podcast.

On Sunday, No Jumper tweeted a TikTok video of Latto and an unknown man from a chat website. The caption read, “Latto was on #Omegle and landed with someone who didn’t even know who she was. 🤣.”

Latto eventually saw No Jumper‘s post about her randomly chosen online conversation. The 24-year-old RCA recording artist explained the situation on Omegle, and she directly addressed Adam22 by name.

“Corny. I interrupted my friend’s conversation [with] this man from India, talked about how I can’t wait to visit & said let’s follow each other. [The f###] is funny? I never expected him to know who I am or anyone for that matter. Adam [you’re] a hoe & wouldn’t try a male rapper like this 🍅🍅,” wrote Latto.

She also added, “I done had enough today [for real]. I be trying not to respond to every lil thing… Leave me alone!!!!!!!!!!!! I don’t bother nobody!!!!!! I wake up, work out, cook, go to the studio & repeat. And [I ain’t] gone tell y’all no mo!”

Latto Is Not The Only Person That Views Adam22 As A Problematic Figure

Adam22 is a highly influential person in Hip Hop media. No Jumper amassed over 1.2 million Twitter followers, 3 million Instagram followers, and 4.5 million YouTube subscribers thanks to interviews with rappers like XXXTentacion, King Von, and 6ix9ine.

No Jumper is often credited with helping to kickstart the careers of certain up-and-coming rap acts. However, many Hip Hop fans accused Adam22 of building his brand off of highlighting the negative aspects of the culture.

The 39-year-old former BMX rider has been called an exploitative “culture vulture” as well as a racist and misogynist. Even fellow podcaster, Joe Budden, questioned Adam22 about profiting off of the trauma of Black people.

Latto’s clapback at No Jumper picked up over 9,900 likes on Twitter in under six hours. Her online response to No Jumper and Adam22 came after she dropped the new single “Lottery” featuring Lu Kala on February 17. The song’s video has totaled 2.6 million views on YouTube.