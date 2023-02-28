Latto Claps Back At Haters After Celebrating “Lottery” Debuting At No. 83 On Chart 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Latto was not here for a “Bunch of could nevers tryna make me not proud,” after her new pop single “Lottery,” entered the chart at No. 83.

Latto found herself defending her celebrations after she was trolled for marking the success of her new pop single, “Lottery.”

The “Big Energy” hitmaker took to Twitter on Monday (Feb. 27) to share her success with her fans after “Lottery” entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 83. Her collaborator Congolese-Canadian singer/songwriter LU KALA also joined the celebrations. “This is my 1st time ever charting, I’m crying rn🥹😭🙏🏾🧡 Wow!” she penned.

Latto – Lottery Ft. LU KALA

However, not everybody was pleased for the duo, with some dragging Latto for her chart position.

“You’re 83# and you’re celebrating. Girl you’re really ridiculous,” one person tweeted before deleting. “In your place I won’t do that and you dare to say you’re a flourishing rapper.”

However, Latto caught the tweet before the user took it down and clapped back.

“You’re not in my place & never will be b##### leave De-Lu Lu land!” she replied. “Bunch of could nevers tryna make me not proud PLEASE lemme see u do it den s###! U sitting on ur dreams I’m living mine! Beat it!”

You’re not in my place & never will be b##### leave De-Lu Lu land! Bunch of could nevers tryna make me not proud PLEASE lemme see u do it den s###! U sitting on ur dreams I’m living mine! Beat it! https://t.co/5KNviFKtxU — BIG LATTO 🍀🎰🍒 (@Latto) February 28, 2023

Another individual tried to call Latto out, tweeting, “Your first entry in a year.” Latto again replied, answering with, “Your first — NVM [nevermind].”

Latto then shared a message for anybody else with something to say, posting the Hip-Hop Harry “Who’s next?” gif.

During a recent interview, Latto addressed her online beef with Nicki Minaj. The two rappers went back and forth last year, exchanging insults over tweets with Latto exposing private messages.

“It’s difficult navigating through situations like that because there’s a disconnect. I will look at myself as a fan of someone and they will view [me] in a whole different light,” Latto explained to Billboard. “It’s disappointing. You just got to take it to the chin and keep pushing.”