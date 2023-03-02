Latto Clashes With Blogger Over Billboard Chart Placement

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Latto has repeatedly found herself in the headlines over the past several weeks. From calling out No Jumper podcast host Adam22 to denying being in a relationship with 21 Savage, the award-winning entertainer has been busy clapping back on social media.

Yesterday (March 1), Latto again had something to say about a negative narrative spreading across Twitter. A tweet by gossip blogger Armon Wiggins led to a heated back-and-forth with the RCA recording artist.

“I thought y’all said this was the one! It didn’t even break Top 50! Let alone Top 20, Top 10, Top 5, Top 3, NUMBER 1… I was wondering why it was soo quiet. 😂😂😂 But like I always say, anything in the Top 100 is a hit! 😌🙄🫢,” tweeted Wiggins, responding to “Lottery” debuting at No. 83 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Latto fired back, “What have [you] done in life besides talk about what everybody else doing [with] theirs? I’m really sick of y’all LOW LIFE GROWN ASS MEN speaking on me! P####! [M############] ain’t doing HALF of what I’m doing but want me to be ashamed of my accomplishments? 🍆🚴‍♀️🚴‍♀️🚴‍♀️🚴‍♀️🚴‍♀️.”

As the online feud started to go viral, Latto posted, “I quit! For I catch a case! I’m finna start a family! 🥰.” Then Armon Wiggins posted a quote-tweet that read, “Don’t catch a case catch a HIT! Instead of worrying about me worry about how ICE SPICE CAME and ATE YOU UP!!”

Armon Wiggins Claims He’s A Fan Of Latto

Some of Latto’s followers began pointing out that Wiggins has flip-flopped on his views of the 777 album creator. They shared previous tweets showing the YouTuber praising Latto. In response, Wiggins claimed he is a supporter of the rapper.

“Y’all pulling up old tweets of me showing #Latto love isn’t doing [anything] BUT PROVING MY POINT… These celebs don’t care about positivity! For the record, I AM A LOTTA [sic] FAN,” tweeted Armon Wiggins on Wednesday afternoon.

Last night, Billboard celebrated Latto by presenting her with the Powerhouse Award at the 2023 Billboard Women In Music Awards. Latto’s “For the Night” collaborator Chlöe presented her with a special plaque before the Columbus-born entertainer gave an acceptance speech inside the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.

“All the inspiring women who paved the way for me and all the women that there are to come. I’m grateful to be a part of this new wave of female rap and baby, we’re kicking down the door and we ain’t taking no for an answer,” said Latto at the Billboard Women In Music Awards.

