Latto Crowned Billboard’s Top New Artist & Top Female Rap Artist Of 2022  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Latto ended the year with a string of accolades from Billboard following the success of her breakthrough hit single, “Big Energy.”

Latto is finishing the year strong, ending 2002 as Billboard’s top new artist the same week she shared her new single, “FTCU,” featuring GloRilla and Gangsta Boo.

The Atlanta native had a breakthrough chart success in 2002 with her hit song, “Big Energy,” which is also No. 1 on the year-end R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales, Rap Digital Song Sales, and Rhythmic Airplay Songs recaps.

Latto was also named the Top New R&B/Hip-Hop Artist and the Top Female Rap Artist of 2022.

“Big Energy” earned Latto her biggest hit reaching No. 3 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart in April. The song went viral on TikTok before receiving a boost from Mariah Carey and DJ Khaled on the remix.

“Big Energy” also came in at No. 7 on the year-end Hot 100 Songs roundup. Earlier this year, Latto admitted she didn’t expect the single to catch on so quickly.

“Crazy,” Latto replied when XXL asked how she felt following the track’s success. “I still can’t believe it. When I wrote down my 2022 goals, one of them was to be top 40 on the Billboard charts. And I’m thinking that’s shooting for the stars. I set that goal in January and I did it in January. So, it’s crazy to see it keep going up like every week. Every week I be like, Girl, prepare yourself because it’s going down this week. It can’t go up again. And then boom, it be going up again.

Latto could have another banger on her hands with her new collab. Watch her new video featuring GloRilla and Gangsta Boo below.