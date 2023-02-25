Latto Disappointed By Some Rappers She’s A Fan Of After Nicki Minaj Dust Up

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Latto found herself shifting from a fan to a rival when she started beefing with rap superstar Nicki Minaj in 2022.

Latto considered herself a Nicki Minaj fan, which made it all the more frustrating when the two feuded in 2022.

The 24-year-old rapper revisited her beef with Nicki Minaj in an interview with Billboard. Latto admitted it was strange to find herself clashing with an artist she admired for many years.

“It’s difficult navigating through situations like that because there’s a disconnect,” she said. “I will look at myself as a fan of someone and they will view [me] in a whole different light. It’s disappointing. You just got to take it to the chin and keep pushing.”

Last year, problems began after Nicki Minaj complained about the Grammys reclassifying her single “Super Freaky Girl” as a pop song. Nicki Minaj wondered why Latto’s “Big Energy” didn’t receive the same treatment, which led to them arguing on social media.

The dispute quickly became heated with both women engaging in name-calling on Twitter. Latto added to the drama by posting clips of a phone conversation she had with Nicki Minaj.

Earlier this year, Latto appeared to throw a jab at Nicki Minaj in a freestyle. Fans assumed the line “it’s still giving coke” was a diss targeted at the 40-year-old artist.

Listen to the freestyle below.