Latto was roasted online after failing a Trump-themed riddle during a jewelry store visit while celebrating her album’s one-year anniversary.

Latto got more than just a diamond chain during a recent trip to a celebrity jeweler — she also walked away with a viral moment that had social media in stitches after flubbing a riddle about Donald Trump.

During a video posted Monday (August 4), the Atlanta rapper stopped by Jewelry Unlimited to treat herself to a custom piece.

But before she could finalize the purchase, the jeweler tossed her a brain teaser with a $2,000 discount on the line.

“The 45th president of the USA and the 47th president of the USA they both have the same parents. How is that possible?” he asked.

Latto took a moment to put on her glasses before attempting to solve it. “Hold on. These make me smarter,” she joked.

Unfortunately, the eyewear didn’t help.

Visibly puzzled, she rubbed her forehead and rolled her eyes at the mention of “president,” before offering her answer.

“They got the same parents because God made us all, and we all got the same parents,” she said. “Because we’re not on the 47th president yet.”

The jeweler eventually revealed the answer: Donald Trump, the 45th president of the United States and now serving again as the 47th.

Latto groaned and replied, “Too bad.”

The clip quickly made the rounds online, with commenters piling on.

“Take them glasses off,” one user wrote. Another added, “Wtf be going on in those Atlanta schools lmao.” A third chimed in, “My crush on Latto is gone.”

Latto Shows Off New Diamond Pendant & Chain

Despite the brain freeze, Latto still walked out with her new bling — a diamond-encrusted “A” pendant paired with a 75-pointer tennis chain. Jewelry Unlimited shared a photo of the piece on Instagram, captioned, “@latto putting on for the city with a clean Atlanta Braves A pendant with 75 pointer tennis chain.”

While the pendant may nod to the Braves, it more likely represents her first name, Alyssa.

Latto revealed the jewelry was a personal gift to commemorate the one-year anniversary of her third studio album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea, which dropped on August 9, 2024. The project debuted at No. 15 on the Billboard 200, matching the peak of her 2023 album 777 and cementing her highest chart position yet.