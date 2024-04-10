Latto Names Her Top 3 Female Rappers But Leaves Fans Confused By Third Pick 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Latto named Lil Kim and the late Left Eye for her first two picks, but her third choice sparked debate among fans.

Latto sparked confusion among fans after naming her top three female rappers of all time, leaving fans wondering whether Nicki Minaj got a mention.

On Tuesday (April 9), Latto sat down for an interview with Atlanta radio station Hot 107.9. Host Lore’l asked her to name her GOAT MCs.

“My top 3 female rappers of all time dead or alive?” Latto said before confirming she was picking “the best” three and not her favorite.

“I’ma say Kim,” she began, adding, “Gotta say Kim. I’ma say Left Eye. Rest in peace Left Eye.”

For her final pick, Latto said, “And Shawty,” and moved on without further detail.

Latto names Lil Kim, Left Eye, and Shawty as her favorite female rappers of all time.



pic.twitter.com/EeGKtJtcoT — Episodes (@episodesent) April 10, 2024

The clip went viral as fans debated the “shawty” in question, with many believing Latto was referring to Nicki Minaj but refused to name because of the bad blood between them.

Latto and Nicki Minaj engaged in a bitter online spat back in 2022, with the pair trading insults. The tension continued, and fans speculate they dissed each other on recent tracks.

Latto did little to demystify her Top. 3 remarks, posting ” NP: Plies ft. T Pain – Shawty,” on X 9formerly Twitter) as the clip gained traction.

“Nicki is really every female rapper’s Voldemort,” one fan declared. “They scared to death to say her name! Kim: “ole girl” Cardi: “female rapper” Latto: “shawty” I thought y’all skill was words??? Y’all tripping up over the word “Nicki” I’m dead.”

😂😂😂😂 Nicki is really every female rapper’s Voldemort – they scared to death to say her name!



Kim: “ole girl”

Cardi: “female rapper”

Latto: “shawty”



I thought y’all skill was words??? Y’all tripping up over the word “Nicki”



I’m dead 😂 — WHAT’S RAPPENING (@rappening) April 9, 2024

Check out some of the other reactions below.

Latto: *says Nicki’s name*

Barbz: Don’t f###### say her name you b#### !



Latto: Shawty

Barbz: You know the Queen’s f###### name you b#### !



Y’all will never let this girl breatheee 😭😭😭 holyy 😭 pic.twitter.com/RyBNKoB18M — K Hu$tla (@okayhustla) April 10, 2024

now it’s not nicki 😭she’s so phony — GIOK (@realnn__) April 9, 2024

Exactly who shawty is she’s just not tryna name drop and receive the backlash from them pink wig maniacs 🫠 — Jzon Azari (@JzonAzari) April 9, 2024