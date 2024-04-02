Latto Faces Criticism After Filing In For Left-Eye During TLC iHeartRadio Awards Performance 

TLC was honored with iHeart Radio’s Landmark Award and performed two of their biggest hits with the help of Latto.
On Monday night (April 1) the stars were out in force at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre for the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
In addition to their award, TLC also took to the stage before bringing out their special guest.
The best-selling American girl group of all time opened their set with their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 “No Scrubs.” T-Boz and Chilli then welcomed rising Hip-hop star Latto to join them to fill in for their late bandmate Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes for a rendition of their iconic chart-topper “Waterfalls.”
While Latto may have grown up to her Hip-Hop head father listening to TLC, she wasn’t yet born when the 12 times platinum CrazySexyCool was released. The project remained on the Billboard 200 for two years and sold over 15 million copies worldwide. It also holds the title of the best-selling album by an American girl group.
However, not everybody was a fan of Latto rapping Left-Eye’s verse. The “Lottery” hitmaker caught some heat online over her rendition.
“Now who tf approved of Latto rapping Left-eye’s verse for TLC’s waterfall performance,” one person questioned.
“Why is Latto on stage with TLC,” asked another.
“No shade and no funny s### but Coi Leray woulda been a much better choice for a Left Eye stand in with the TLC tribute. She has that Left Eye vibe. Even Doja,” said a third person before adding, “Latto did a great job however.”
Nonetheless, others credited Latto with doing an amazing job as the L in TLC. Check out some of the other reactions below.