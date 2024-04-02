Stevie Wonder Presents Beyoncé With iHeartRadio Innovator Award  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Beyoncé thanked Stevie Wonder before revealing the musical legend played a part in Cowboy Carter cut “Jolene.”

Beyoncé paid tribute to those who have come before her while accepting the Innovator Award at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards from musical legend Stevie Wonder.

The superstar songstress was honored with the trophy at Monday night’s ceremony (April 1). She dedicated the award to her innovators and revealed an unknown fact about Stevie Wonder.

Beyonce began her acceptance speech by explaining what it takes to be a trailblazer.

“Innovation starts with a dream, but then you have to execute that dream and that road can be very bumpy,” Beyoncé told the crowd at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre. “Being an innovator is saying what everyone believes is impossible.”

She added that being an innovator comes with criticism that “will test your mental strength.” but she leans on faith.

Beyoncé then seemingly addressed the backlash to her Cowboy Carter album.

“So, to all the record labels, every radio station, every award show, my hope is that we’re more open to the joy and liberation that comes from enjoying art, with no preconceived notions,” she shared.

She thanked innovators Rosetta Tharpe, Tracy Chapman, Linda Martell, Prince, Stevie Wonder, André 3000, Tina Turner, and Michael Jackson, “and so many more who defied any label placed upon them.”

Stevie Wonder got an extra nod from Beyoncé who thanked him for playing the harmonica on “Jolene.”

The award comes just days after the arrival of the chart-topping Cowboy Carter. On Friday, March 29, the album became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day in 2024 so far. It was also “the biggest debut by a Black female artist ever,” according to fan account Bey Legion.