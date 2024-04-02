Beyonce’s Album “Cowboy Carter” Marks Biggest Debut By Black Female Artist Ever

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Beyonce’s album “Cowboy Carter” also has most streams in a day this year!

Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter is the most-streamed album in a single day in 2024.

The singer dropped her much-anticipated new record on March 29 and it quickly became the hottest album on Spotify.

The new collection of tracks debuted on the music streaming app with 76.13 million streams accrued on its first day, according to fan account Bey Legion.

The account also declared 42-year-old Beyonce’s country-music project – which includes covers of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” as well as the Beatles’ “Blackbird” – as the “biggest debut of 2024 by nearly 30%” and “the biggest debut by a Black female artist ever.”

Spotify was quick to cement the album’s high-performing status via its official X/Twitter account.”

On Friday, March 29, Beyoncé’s COWBOY CARTER became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day in 2024 so far,” a rep for the streaming behemoth posted.

“This is also the first time a country album holds the title this year.”

Bey Legion also reported Cowboy Carter is also the sixth-highest female Spotify debut in history. For comparison, Beyonce’s previous album, Renaissance, debuted to 43.2 million streams on its first day.