Latto Advocates For Lizzo Following “Truth Hurts” Singer’s Threat To Quit Music

Latto and Lizzo are locked in for life!

Lizzo has received a major vote of confidence from rapper Latto after the “Truth Hurts” vocalist threatened to quit making music.

On Friday (March 29), Lizzo shared a lengthy message outlining her rationale in an emotional Instagram post. In part, Lizzo appeared to pinpoint the constant harassment she receives online as one of the main factors motivating her to walk away from life as a mainstream recording artist.

The comment section of the post blew up with shows of support issued by artists such as Latto, who reminded Lizzo how important her presence is while reminding her she was once an advocate for her during a period of career turmoil.

“The ppl need you Lizzo,” Latto started off before adding, “I remember U made me keep going when I wanted to quit before. UR soul is SO pure f.ck these people that don’t know you! Team Lizzo 4L.”

Lizzo’s post arrived amid her ongoing legal troubles. Several of her dancers are suing her for alleged mistreatment.

“I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the Internet,” Lizzo said. “All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it.”

She continued, “I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views… being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look… my character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name. I didn’t sign up for this s— — I QUIT [peace out emoji].”

Time will tell.