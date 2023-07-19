Latto Partners With Wingstop For New Wing Flavor & Meal Bundle

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Alyssa “Latto” Stephens continues to have a standout 2023. In addition to breaking streaming records, the Atlanta-raised rapper adds corporate partnerships to her list of accomplishments.

Latto is now one of the faces of the Wingstop chicken restaurant chain. The partnership includes a new wing flavor called Latto’s Lemon Herb Remix. Plus, Wingstop introduced The Latto Meal.

“You can’t beat this flavor don’t play with me!!! I crafted my very own Lemon Herb Remix flavor with Wingstop and it’s 10/10,” said Latto. “I’ve been obsessed and eating Wingstop for years.”

She added, “To order The Latto Meal just how I do, go with all flats in my signature flavor and all the ranch. It’s so good that you’ll be fighting over the last wing, just like my sister Brook and I do.”

Wingstop’s The Latto Meal features twenty-one classic wings in three flavors, a seasoned fry, and two dips for $26.99 nationwide. Plus, the 777 album creator appeared in a commercial for the brand.

Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor” Is Now A Wingstop Anthem

“Wingstop fans crave our differentiated flavor, and as an emerging artist, Latto has brought her own differentiated flavor to the music industry,” said Anne Fischer, Wingstop’s Chief Growth Officer.

Anne Fischer proceeded to say, “We’re thrilled to bring this collaboration to life with Latto to bring flavor fans into Wingstop through big, bold flavor with the Lemon Herb Remix.”

Latto scored a Top 20 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Put It on da Floor Again” featuring Cardi B. This week also saw Latto earn the biggest streaming debut for a rapper in global Spotify history as a guest feature on “Seven” by Jung Kook.

Wingstop used Latto’s “Put It on da Floor Again” as the soundtrack for the Lemon Herb Remix ad. The single peaked at No. 13 on the Hot 100 chart. “PIODFA” placed at No. 6 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and No. 3 on the Hot Rap Songs chart.