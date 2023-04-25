Latto Puts Weapons Case To Rest After Bringing Loaded Gun To Airport

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Latto was able to get her weapons charges dismissed by completing a gun safety course and doing community service.

Latto completed all the steps to be cleared of weapons charges in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, Latto’s gun case was dismissed on Tuesday (April 25). The RCA Records artist faced charges after she brought a loaded weapon to Los Angeles International Airport in May 2021.

Latto was charged with carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a concealed weapon. She took a gun safety course and did 120 hours of community service to get her charges dismissed.

“I am extremely pleased with the outcome and glad my client can move forward with her flourishing career,” Latto’s lawyer Jamal Tooson told TMZ.

Latto rapped about bringing a gun to the airport on the Mello Buckzz track “Boom Pt. 2.” She shared more details about the incident in March.

“Went to LAX w a loaded glock 17 in my Birk got locked & let out in a few hours,” she wrote on Twitter. “lmaooo booked a $75k jet to my show in Alabama & still made it on time! no cap in my rap TUH.”

Last month, Latto denied participating in a diversion program to avoid the gun charges.

“Idk who put out that false ass information cause I’m not in no damn program,” she wrote via Twitter. “also the situation happened over a year ago & y’all never even knew until I mentioned it in the Boom pt 2 verse. Nun to ‘brag’ about. Leave me alone.”

Listen to Latto on “Boom Pt. 2” below.