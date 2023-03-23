Latto Denies Entering Diversion Program For Gun Arrest

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The “Boom, Pt. 2” rapper calls cap on certain stories in the news.

Atlanta native Latto has been in the headlines a lot over the last several weeks. In particular, recent reports laid out the alleged legal consequences for the “Big Energy” hitmaker’s 2021 firearm arrest in Los Angeles.

TMZ asserted Latto had to take part in a year-long diversion program after authorities caught her with a loaded gun at the LAX airport. The outlet also claimed she must complete a gun safety course and perform 120 hours of community service in order to get the charges dismissed.

Latto is pushing back on the stories about the supposed fallout from her run-in with the law. The 24-year-old RCA recording artist took to Twitter to inform her 2.8 million followers not to believe certain published versions of the incident.

“[I don’t know] who put out that false-ass information, ’cause I’m not in no damn program… Also, the situation happened over a year ago and y’all never even knew until I mentioned it in the ‘Boom, Pt. 2’ verse. Nun to ‘brag’ about. Leave me alone,” posted Latto on Wednesday night.

Idk who put out that false ass information cause I’m not in no damn program…also the situation happened over a year ago & y’all never even knew until I mentioned it in the Boom pt 2 verse. Nun to “brag” about. Leave me alone. — BIG LATTO 🍀🎰🍒 (@Latto) March 23, 2023

Latto Raps About The LAX Incident On “Boom, Pt. 2”

Mello Buckzz recruited Latto for the “Boom, Pt. 2” single. An official music video for the collaboration arrived on YouTube on March 17. The visuals have amassed more than 1 million views on the platform.

“I got locked up in the airport, g######, forgot the gun. In the head, I keep me one. What she said? I get her popped. Caught her down bad on the block. Then her ass got Milly Rocked. This a Glock, not a prop. What’s an opp? B####, stop,” raps Latto on the “Boom, Pt. 2” track.

Earlier this month, Latto got into a back-and-forth with gossip blogger Armon Wiggins. The YouTuber made fun of “Lottery” debuting at No. 83 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In more positive news connected to Latto, the 777 album creator will perform at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 27.