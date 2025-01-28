Latto Stuns In New Video For Playboi Carti Collab “Blick Sum” Remix 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Latto and Playboi Carti’s highly anticipated “Blick Sum” remix sparked excitement and speculation among fans about Carti’s elusive album.

Latto and Playboi Carti have joined forces on their long-awaited new single “Blick Sum” remix.

The Columbus, Ohio native teased the track earlier this week, building excitement among fans who had already heard a leaked version. The original appeared on Latto’s 2024 album Sugar Honey Iced Tea without Carti, but his verse surfaced online.

The track arrived Monday evening (January 27) alongside a sleek music video that sent Latto fans into a frenzy.

“Latto im speechless…,” one fan shared with a clip from the video featuring the rapper in a skimpy bikini and oversized fur coat.

“the mug. the hair. the outfit. the aura,” another fan wrote alongside a still from the visuals.

Meanwhile, others were shocked Playboi Carti cleared the Latto collab but hoped it could signal the release of his elusive album.

“What kind of information does latto have on carti that he cleared the verse and video,” one user asked. “Hopefully enough to get the album out as well,” replied another.

Carti has teased the eagerly-anticipated project all 2024, vowing to drop before the end of the year.

He previewed the project during his headlining set at Rolling Loud Miami in December. Clips of his performance included tracks produced by F1LTHY, Mike Dean and Metro Boomin.

Carti also debuted a new song featuring The Weeknd before closing out his set with another fresh track titled, “Drugs Got Me Numb.”

Fans became so frustrated by the wait that a petition to ban him from streaming platforms attracted over 8,000 signatures.