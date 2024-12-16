Playboi Carti Previews New The Weeknd, Travis Scott Collabs Ahead Of Album 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Playboi Carti teased a sample of his highly anticipated “I Am MUSIC” album, previewing new songs during his Rolling Loud Miami set.

Playboi Carti gave the Rolling Loud crowd a taste of his upcoming album, but it wasn’t enough for some fans who hoped to hear the entire project.

Carti had promised to play his highly anticipated “I AM MUSIC” album during his headlining set at Rolling Loud Miami on Sunday (December 15). Clips of his performance circulated online showed he was making good on his promise, previewing several new songs, including tracks produced by F1LTHY, Mike Dean and Metro Boomin.

PLAYBOI CARTI x THE WEEKND

NEW SONG



(P###. F1LTHY, MIKE DEAN) 💿 pic.twitter.com/QdJbqqn48O — ⛤ (@unseenopium) December 16, 2024

He also debuted a new song featuring the Weeknd before closing out his set with another fresh track titled, “Drugs Got Me Numb.”

PLAYBOI CARTI

THE WEEKND



BRAND NEW SONG



LIVE AT ROLLING LOUD MIAMI pic.twitter.com/1vI5Y4c2vu — OnThinIce (@OnThinlce) December 16, 2024

Playboi Carti just premiered another I Am Music song at Rolling Loud



This mf sounding heavenly 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/5aYVtCt4q5 — Hollywood Huego (@ScottHuego) December 16, 2024

However, Playboi Carti wasn’t finished. He posted a snippet of a song featuring Travis Scott on his @opium_00pium Instagram account.

PLAYBOI CARTI x TRAVIS SCOTT

“CRUSH”

🚨 MUSIC VIDEO SNIPPET pic.twitter.com/Qmk2C5FFUO — ⛤ (@unseenopium) December 16, 2024

While the Atlanta rapper has teased the project for years, he appears to be approaching a release date. Playboi Carti’s been sharing loosies on Instagram in recent months, but fans expected to hear the album at the festival’s 10th anniversary.

In November, Playboi Carti told fans, “MIAMI TEN YEAR ANNIVERSARY. I AM MUSIC WILL B PLAYED. KANT WAIT TO SEE YAL MFS NAH FR.”

The anticipation only grew stronger when Rolling Loud creator and founder Tariq Cherif repeated Carti’s claims.

“When I got back from Thailand, Playboi Carti called me,” he said in an Instagram video Sunday. “We started talking about the album. He’s like, ‘Yo I’m play that s### at Rolling Loud. You saw him post it, I don’t know what he gonna do, he told you he’s gonna play that s###.”

Cherif also revealed he heard the album via Facetime before hinting at guest appearances.

“I heard it on FaceTime,” he added. “That s### sounded amazing. He got another one, with that guy he got another song with, and OUUUUU that s### is crazy.”

Nonetheless, many Playboi Carti fans were disappointed to only hear a few cuts from the album. Check out some of the reactions below.

quick rundown of how tonight is gonna go



-carti will be late (like 20+ minutes)

-he’s gonna preview maybe 2 new songs

-“IAMMUSIC ON THE WAY”

-outrage tweets will flood the timeline

-carti drops another throwaway on his finsta



repeat til next the performance — Junior (@JrMoneyGetting) December 15, 2024

I AM MUSIC IS A SOCIAL EXPERIMENT TO SEE HOW MANY PEOPLE WILL BELIEVE IN SOMETHING — ** (@bigguccicraigy) December 16, 2024