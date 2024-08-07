Latto Teases “Sugar Honey Ice Tea” Features With Mysterious Hotline 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Latto caused a stir on social media after teasing the guest features on her upcoming album, “Sugar Honey Ice Tea.”

Latto is teasing the featured artists on her highly anticipated album, Sugar Honey Ice Tea, just days before the official release.

The “Sunday Service” hitmaker has remained tight-lipped about her collaborators, and she’s still not ready to reveal all. However, she gave fans a hint at her featured artists with a unique strategy.

On Tuesday (August 6) Latto shared a phone number on her Instagram Story.

Callers were met with a message from Latto teasing her collaborators. “I’m about to let me hear some of my features,” she said on the recording. “Y’all let me know if you hear any familiar voices.”

Fans rushed to social media to speculate, with Ciara being a hot favorite as the first voice. Other guesses included SZA, Sexyy, Red Ciara, Coco Jones and Mariah the Scientist

Latto has yet to reveal the Sugar Honey Ice Tea tracklist, but fans won’t have long to wait. “Tracklist tomorrow,” she promised after teasing the features. “Goodnight.”

Latto is set to drop Sugar Honey Ice Tea later this week on Friday, August 9.

Earlier in the day, Latto was making headlines after a collab with Drake was included in a massive dump. The OVO honcho stunned fans, dropping a whopping 100GB of content on a website called 100gigs.org.

Included in the haul were three new tracks, including “Housekeeping Knows” featuring Latto. She shared a visualizer for the track on social media.