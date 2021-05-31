Lauren London Learning To Experience Life In A New Way After Nipsey Hussle’s Death

Lauren London continues to open up about how she is coping in the wake of the shooting death of rap legend, Nipsey Hussle.

Actress Lauren London gave another candid interview to the Los Angeles Times, as part of the newspaper’s series “L.A. — We. See. You!”

During the sweeping interview Lauren spoke about her experience of growing up Black in Los Angeles, her come up in Hollywood, and healing in the wake of the shocking death of Nipsey Hussle.

Lauren has two children: 11-year-old Kameron Carter with her ex-fiance, Lil Wayne, and a 4-year-old named Kross Asghedom with the late Nipsey Hussle.

The 36-year-old actress’s former partner was shot dead in March 2019, out front of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles.

The brutal death of Nipsey Hussle at the hands of a Rollin 60s gang member caused her to step away from the spotlight, for her mental health.

She revealed her morning routine to start her day: prayer, meditation, tea, reading, and parenting.

“I lost what I would say is the love of my life, so I had to go so deep within myself,” Lauren London explained. “I was so in a dark space and it was just like, ‘What is this? Who am I? God, please show me.’ … When you’re facing God face-on, you’re asking real questions and you want real answers. It wasn’t for play. I really wanted to know what was going on.”

Lauren, who had been with Nipsey since 2013, said it was hard to imagine that life would ever be “sweet again” after his murder, but with consistency and letting go of material things, the actress revealed she was learning to experience life in a new way.

“I think it just has expanded because of my quest for peace,” Lauren explained during the interview.

Lauren said she also becomes pickier about the acting roles she will take in the future.

Lauren stars opposite Michael B. Jordan, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Jamie Bell in the recently released movie “Without Remorse,” which was filmed shortly after Nipsey’s death.