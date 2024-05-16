Lauryn Hill Drops Teaser For Long-Awaited Second Album 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lauryn Hill gave fans one of the strongest indications yet that her second album is finally on the way after over two and a half decades.

Lauryn Hill has gone more than 25 years without giving fans a follow-up to her debut album, but the wait may soon be over.

Released in 1998, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is considered a Hip Hop masterpiece. The project propelled Hill to global superstardom, selling over 400,000 copies in its first week. It also earned her five Grammy Awards, including the coveted Album of the Year.

Despite the anticipation for a follow-up, Lauryn Hill has never dropped another studio album. However, it looks like that’s set to change, and Hill’s mythical sophomore offering is finally on the horizon.

TMZ caught up with the Fugees singer and her son, YG Marley, following their recent performance on The Tonight Show. When asked about the prospect of his mom dropping a second album, the 22-year-old singer initially hid his face behind his hands. He then remained silent for some time before indicating a second album was in the works.

“Music is on the way,” YG revealed. “For real this time.” He then doubled down, confirming fans can get “excited” about the project before hinting at a possible guest appearance.

Lauryn Hill simply nodded when the outlet asked if she plans to release a second album. Without giving too much away, she revealed the project is coming “soon,” and smiled.

Lauryn Hill Explains Why She Never Released A Second Album

In a rare 2021 interview, Lauryn Hill explained that the success of her first offering put immense pressure on her.

“No one from my label has ever called me and asked how can we help you make another album, EVER…EVER,” she told Rolling Stone. “With The Miseducation, there was no precedent. I was, for the most part, free to explore, experiment, and express.”

Hill continued, “After The Miseducation, there were scores of tentacled obstructionists, politics, repressing agendas, unrealistic expectations, and saboteurs EVERYWHERE. People had included me in their own narratives of THEIR successes as it pertained to my album, and if this contradicted my experience, I was considered an enemy.”