LeBron James Filmed Rapping Kendrick Lamar’s “Like That” Drake Diss

Watch the NBA superstar get hyped to K. Dot’s internet-breaking verse.

Has LeBron James taken a side in the ongoing beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar? The Los Angeles Lakers player seemed to make it clear he enjoys Lamar’s “Like That” verse.

“Like That” lives on Future and Metro Boomin’s We Don’t Trust You album. The song broke the internet upon its March 22 release. Kendrick Lamar calling out Drake on the track generated headlines for days.

ESPN commentator Omar Raja posted a video on X of LeBron James nodding and rapping along to Lamar’s “Like That” verse in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. The 18-second clip racked up over 3.4 million views and 12,000 likes on the platform.

LeBron raps Kendrick Lamar’s verse from “Like That” pic.twitter.com/lEByzsKVys — Omar Raja (@OmarESPN) April 1, 2024

Omar Raja’s video sparked a lot of online conversation because LeBron James has been closely associated with Drake for many years. The rap star contributed to the soundtrack for James’s 2008 documentary More than a Game.

Additionally, Drake sat with LeBron in 2018 for the NBA legend’s HBO series The Shop: Uninterrupted. That episode featured the Toronto native talking about his highly-publicized feuds with other rappers like Kanye West and Pusha T.

LeBron James has also praised Kendrick Lamar. For example, the four-time NBA champion stated that he related to a lot of the lyrics on the Compton, California-bred MC’s Pulitzer Prize-winning 2017 album Damn.