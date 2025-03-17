Lefty Gunplay Held In Jail On $500K Bond; Next Court Date Set

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lefty Gunplay was arrested at Rolling Loud over the weekend on a serious felony charge and now he’s being held on a $500K bond.

Lefty Gunplay missed his Rolling Loud set Sunday (March 16) after authorities detained him on a mysterious felony warrant just minutes before he was supposed to hit the stage, adding another troubling chapter to the rapper’s rough month.

The rising Hip-Hop star, who was set to perform at 5:45 p.m. on the D’USSÉ Stage at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California, was instead escorted away by cops, leaving concertgoers stunned and confused.

Footage quickly spread across social media platforms as police placed him under arrest backstage.

LAPD just arrested Lefty Gun Play at Rolling Loud as he arrived to perform pic.twitter.com/X6oDdslApM — Cousin Tino ™️ (@TINOISFUNNY) March 17, 2025

Festival organizers confirmed the incident, issuing a brief statement informing attendees that Lefty Gunplay would not perform due to circumstances beyond their control.

The rapper is currently being held on a $500,000 bond, but the exact reason behind his felony charge remains undisclosed.

This latest run-in with the law marks Lefty Gunplay’s second arrest in less than a month. Just weeks prior, on February 24, 2025, the rapper was apprehended during a routine traffic stop near 6351 Gateway West in El Paso, Texas.

Authorities initially found cocaine on the vehicle’s driver, Rennell Cordova, before finding roughly 64.96 grams of methamphetamine hidden on Lefty Gunplay himself during a subsequent body scan at the El Paso County Detention Facility.

Following that incident, Lefty Gunplay secured his release the same day by posting a $35,000 bond.

However, the seriousness of the drug possession allegations he faces in Texas could potentially result in severe consequences, including up to 20 years behind bars and fines reaching $10,000 if he is convicted.

Lefty Gunplay was already buzzing, but he was catapulted into the spotlight after appearing on Kendrick Lamar’s GNX album. The rapper’s collaboration with Lamar, “TV Off,” peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100.

The track solidified Lefty’s status as one of Hip-Hop’s most promising and sought-after talents.

Lefty Gunplay’s next court date is set for Tuesday (March 18).