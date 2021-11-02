LGBTQ Organization Forgives DaBaby & Backs The Rapper’s NYC Performance

Jonathan “DaBaby” Kirk spent several weeks dealing with the fallout from his HIV/AIDS comments at Rolling Loud Miami in July. DaBaby appears to be back in the good graces of at least one LGBTQ group following his on-stage diatribe at the music festival.

According to TMZ, Relationship Unleashed CEO Gwendolyn D. Clemons believes DaBaby learned a lot about the LGBTQ community and the HIV/AIDS crisis since his statement over the summer. RU also approved of the North Carolina-bred rapper’s recent appearance at Rolling Loud New York.

The celebrity news outlet reports:

[Relationship Unleashed] gave [DaBaby] a history lesson of sorts and educated the guy … including how HIV/AIDS affects people in his native Charlotte, NC — something Clemons thinks resonated with DaBaby, whom she believes did not understand what he was saying. Clemons says DaBaby was coming from a place of ignorance, but she says now he gets it … and that’s why Relationship Unleashed can cosign his latest Rolling Loud cameo, and others to come. TMZ

Several music festivals pulled DaBaby from their respective lineups because the Interscope recording artist allegedly failed to record an apology video that would play before his performances. This came after DaBaby offered a public mea culpa for his rhetoric before quickly walking back those apologies.

Three months after Rolling Loud Miami, DaBaby showed up at Rolling Loud New York as a special guest during Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s set. 50 Cent was an outspoken supporter of DaBaby before he found himself in the weeks-long AIDS/HIV and LGBTQ controversy.

Previously, 50 Cent addressed the situation DaBaby found himself in as a result of his offensive words in Miami. The G-Unit boss explained that the 29-year-old “Suge” rhymer is still relatively new at being a star and he is possibly unaware of what comes with that position.

“There’s nobody that tells you, ‘Now you’re being held to these mainstream standards. You can’t say and do these different things,'” stated 50 Cent. “[DaBaby] didn’t have a publicist involved. That’s why the response took so long. Even his apologies… the first apology attempt at it is what made it worse.”

Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz, who has also been accused of being homophobic, took a different approach than 50 Cent when commenting on DaBaby supposedly being “canceled” by the LGBTQ community and their allies. Boosie suggested DaBaby did not say anything wrong and that “them people” bullied the Blame It on Baby album creator.