Boosie Claims The LGBTQ Community “Bullied” DaBaby Over Homophobic Comments

The “Wipe Me Down” rapper continues to express his thoughts about DaBaby being canceled.

Boosie Badazz still has a lot to say about any topics related to the LGBTQ community. He infamously chastised Dwyane Wade for supporting his transgender daughter Zaya and threatened to assault openly gay rapper Lil Nas X.

The Southern rhymer was very outspoken about Lil Nas X kissing a male backup dancer during his 2021 BET Awards performance. Boosie also defended DaBaby after he was criticized for making perceived homophobic remarks at the Rolling Loud Miami event.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of [those] deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up,” DaBaby told the Rolling Loud Miami crowd.

The Interscope recording artist continued, “Ladies, if your p#### smell like water, put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking a n####’s dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

DaBaby apologized for his comments before he walked back that apology. As a result of the negative reactions and failing to record another apology video to be played before his sets, several festivals removed DaBaby from their lineups.

Boosie Is P*ssed At “Them People”

Boosie Badazz is still backing DaBaby’s original rant about homosexual men and people living with HIV/AIDS. The 38-year-old Goat Talk 3 creator spoke to VladTV about the “Rockstar” hitmaker’s controversial words directed at the LGBTQ community.

“I was p##### at them people, because I just feel like they were trying to teach him a lesson. For the next big rapper, if you on top like this, if you ever do this, this is what’s gonna happen to you,” said Boosie.

The Baton Rouge-bred rapper added, “I feel like they really bullied him. That’s what I felt like they did. I feel like the community – they bullied him. What he said, deejays say this s### every night… We say s### when we’re turning up the crowd. That’s all a part of your performance. I feel like they bullied him.”

Boosie, DaBaby & Dave Chappelle Have All Faced Backlash From LGBTQ Groups

Previously, Boosie Badazz complained that “in 10 years it ain’t going to be normal for a kid to be straight.” He also suggested “God is doing backflips” because of LGBTQ representation in mass media.

DaBaby was back in the news over the last week after he was mentioned in Dave Chappelle’s The Closer stand-up special on Netflix. Chappelle also faced significant backlash for his comments about the LGBTQ community and the TERF movement.

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos showed support for Dave Chappelle and The Closer. Sarandos wrote, “As with our other talent, we work hard to support their creative freedom – even though this means there will always be content on Netflix some people believe is harmful.”