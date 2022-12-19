Like Father Like Son: Diddy And King Combs Planning New Albums In 2023

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Sean “Diddy” Combs and his son, Christian Combs (also known as King), are both set to release new music in the near future. Read more!

Sean “Diddy” Combs has announced that he will release new music at the beginning of next year.

In an interview with Billboard, the famous rapper and producer revealed that he will be “dropping (new music) top of the year.”

Diddy didn’t provide any additional information about the upcoming release, but if it is a full studio album, it will be his first since 2006’s Press Play.

In addition, Diddy mentioned that his son, Christian Combs (also known as King), is also planning on releasing new music at a later date.

While King, 24, has followed in his father’s footsteps by pursuing a career in music, he has cited his late mother, Kim Porter, as a constant source of inspiration.

“She’s, like, my biggest fan. I’ve really been working and doing music since I was 16. Like my pops said, from the jump he wasn’t going to help me give me no producer help, writer help, because he didn’t want me to ever have to lean on him or depend on him,” King Combs insisted.

King has previously collaborated with artists such as Kodak Black and Chris Brown.