Lil Baby Breaks Silence On Arrest Rumors Following Murder Of Two Teens  

Atlanta police linked the deaths of two teens to a gang war sparked by a shooting at one of Lil Baby’s music video shoots.

Rumors of Lil Baby’s arrest in connection with the murder of two teens spread rapidly on social media after Atlanta Police claimed the killings were linked to “a gang war” that allegedly erupted following a shooting at one of the rapper’s music video shoots.

The victims, 13-year-olds Jakody Davis and Lamon Freeman, were fatally shot on July 2, 2024, in Atlanta.

During a press conference on Wednesday (February 26), authorities stated their deaths were part of an escalating gang conflict that began with a shooting at Lil Baby’s music video shoot in May 2024.

The shoot took place in an area known to be frequented by members of the rival gang OMF. Three men were shot during the filming but survived, while Lil Baby himself was unharmed.

Police believe this incident triggered a violent cycle of retaliatory shootings between gangs 4PF and OMF.

Following the press conference, social media was flooded with speculation that Lil Baby had been arrested in connection with the murders.

However, on Thursday evening (February 27), the “Drip Too Hard” rapper took to social media to shut down rumors of his arrest, assuring fans he was not in custody.

“Thanks For All The Concerns,” Lil Baby wrote on his Instagram Stories. “Please Don’t Be Misinformed By Fake News !! I’m Overly Good.”

Atlanta PD Slam Lil Baby’s “Cowardly Actions”

Major Ralph Woolfolk called Lil Baby’s actions “cowardly,” stating he went into a rival gang stronghold where he knew he shouldn’t have been.

Seven people have been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the teens’ deaths.

An arrest warrant reportedly confirms Lil Baby’s connection to the case, referring to him as the leader of the 4PF gang.

Police allege that a high-ranking gang rival ordered the hit on the two teens over a prison phone call.

Authorities are working to hold Lil Baby and his affiliates responsible for their alleged role in sparking the gang conflict.

“You know who you are,” Woolfolk said. “And I tell you that this team will work relentlessly to hold you and the persons that you are affiliated with responsible for those actions.”