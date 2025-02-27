Lil Baby’s “Cowardly Acts” Led To Two Teen Murders, Atlanta PD Allege 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Atlanta police are linking a deadly gang-related feud to Lil Baby’s May 2024 video shoot, which they claim set off a wave of violence.

Lil Baby is being linked to a gang-related feud that led to the deaths of two teens, who were killed the day after a shooting at his video shoot last year.

During a press conference on Wednesday (February 16), Atlanta Police announced the arrests of seven individuals in connection with the fatal shootings of 13-year-olds Jakody Davis and Lamon Freeman.

Authorities claimed the boys’ deaths stemmed from a gang war ignited by a shooting at Lil Baby’s May 2024 music video shoot, which allegedly sparked a series of retaliatory shootings and homicides.

The teens were ambushed while celebrating Freeman’s birthday in July 2024, a killing police allege was a direct result of the ongoing conflict. An unnamed 11-year-old was also reportedly shot at the party.

Major Ralph Woolfolk called Lil Baby’s actions “cowardly,” stating he went into a rival gang stronghold where he knew he shouldn’t have been.

“Lamont Friedman was allowed to be a 13-year-old for 27 minutes before gang violence ultimately took his life. Gang violence that was orchestrated by adults,” Woolfolk stated.

He continued, “Cowardly acts of an Atlanta-based rapper that decided to go over into a rival gang stronghold and shoot a music video in a place that he knew he should not have been. In the subsequent days, we saw homicides and shootings and ultimately, the deaths of two children as a result of his cowardly actions.”

Atlanta PD Working “Relentlessly” To Hold Lil Baby Accountable For Shooting

Investigators said a high-ranking member of the gang opposing Lil Baby’s gang called in a hit on the teens from inside a Georgia prison, per WSB-TV Atlanta. That person was not identified.

Although Woolfolk did not mention Lil Baby by name, the outlet confirmed he was the rapper referenced.

“You know who you are,” Woolfolk said, addressing Lil Baby directly. “And I tell you that this team will work relentlessly to hold you and the persons that you are affiliated with responsible for those actions.”

Atlanta PD offered a $50,000 reward for additional information regarding the case.