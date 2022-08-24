Lil Baby’s Artist Dirty Tay Denies Shooting A Toddler Following Arrest

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lil Baby signee Dirty Tay claimed he’s innocent after getting arrested for allegedly shooting a 3-year-old boy in the head.

Dirty Tay, who’s signed to Lil Baby’s 4PF imprint, has been accused of shooting a toddler in Atlanta.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Dirty Tay was arrested during a traffic stop on Friday (August 19). Police believe the Lil Baby signee shot a 3-year-old boy in the head on August 3.

Dirty Tay was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, first-degree cruelty to children and gang-related charges. The 24-year-old rapper faces multiple counts of committing an offense with the intent to obtain, earn membership, maintain or increase status in a criminal street gang.

Police say the injured toddler and his father were leaving a barbershop when a car started following them. The vehicle eventually pulled up to their side and someone inside the car started firing shots.

The 3-year-old boy was struck in the head and taken to a hospital. He was in stable condition on the day of the shooting, but police haven’t provided any updates on his health.

Dirty Tay, whose real name is Kentavious Wright, denied the allegations against him. He maintained his innocence in a post on Instagram Stories.

“I’m innocent,” he wrote. “The news is not always right don’t bash me because of allegations.”

View the video of Dirty Tay’s arrest below.